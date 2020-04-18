Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Increased by Analyst

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.43. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

