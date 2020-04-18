Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

