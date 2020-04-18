Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

ALNY stock opened at $138.48 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

