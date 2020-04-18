Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Issued By Imperial Capital

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

NYSE:WPX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

