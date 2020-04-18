Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Patrick Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATK. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PATK stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $718.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis bought 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,802,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and sold 75,279 shares worth $4,164,658. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

