National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BCE in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

NYSE:BCE opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc Issued By Imperial Capital
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc Issued By Imperial Capital
Patrick Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Patrick Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Williams Companies Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Williams Companies Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Altagas Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank
Altagas Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report