National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BCE in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

NYSE:BCE opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.