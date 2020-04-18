Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,263,000 after acquiring an additional 142,408 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

