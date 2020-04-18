Altagas (TSE:ALA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$22.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

Shares of Altagas stock opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.76. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

