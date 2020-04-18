Altagas (TSE:ALA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$22.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

Shares of Altagas stock opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.76. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Altagas (TSE:ALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Altagas Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank
Altagas Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.1%
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.1%
Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Foxby Stock Price Up 2%
Foxby Stock Price Up 2%
Delta Air Lines Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Delta Air Lines Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re a CHF 90 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re a CHF 90 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report