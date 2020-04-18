PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.18, approximately 142,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 391,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.