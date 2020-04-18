Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Marathon Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

MOZ stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.48 million and a P/E ratio of -47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.48.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$677,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,658,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,314,282.70.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

