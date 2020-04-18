Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

About Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.