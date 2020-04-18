Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $24.27 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

