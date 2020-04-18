UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 90 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a CHF 94 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 92.67.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

