UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 90 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a CHF 94 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 92.67.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Altagas Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank
Altagas Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.1%
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.1%
Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Foxby Stock Price Up 2%
Foxby Stock Price Up 2%
Delta Air Lines Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Delta Air Lines Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re a CHF 90 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re a CHF 90 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report