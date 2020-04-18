Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €132.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €132.00 ($153.49) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €163.32 ($189.90).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €124.60 ($144.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

