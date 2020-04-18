Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) versus Yext (NASDAQ:YEXT) Critical Survey

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Support.com and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 1 1 5 0 2.57

Yext has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 53.10%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Support.com.

Risk and Volatility

Support.com has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Support.com and Yext’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $63.33 million 0.42 $3.85 million N/A N/A Yext $298.83 million 4.76 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -11.26

Support.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 6.07% 8.32% 7.06% Yext -40.67% -55.70% -24.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

