BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €39.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.78 ($50.91).

BNP opened at €25.47 ($29.62) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.24.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

