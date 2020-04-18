Contrasting Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Watford (NYSE:WTRE)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 0 2 0 3.00 Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.62%. Watford has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.87%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Watford’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 1.00 $184.44 million $2.20 15.71 Watford $687.36 million 0.42 $62.54 million $2.00 7.29

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 12.89% 6.08% 0.77% Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Watford on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

