Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.90 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.36.

TSE ACB opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$12.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

