Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

MAIN opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

