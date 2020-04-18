Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Financial Contrast

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A -34.12% -32.56%

This table compares Personalis and Celcuity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 4.25 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -6.34 Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.36 million ($0.72) -7.08

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Personalis and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.39%. Celcuity has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.55%. Given Celcuity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Personalis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Personalis beats Celcuity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

