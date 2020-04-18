Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €16.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

Renault stock opened at €16.38 ($19.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.85. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

