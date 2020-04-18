Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Set at C$30.00 by Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has been given a C$30.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFN. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.29.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN stock opened at C$21.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.71. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$61.61. The company has a market cap of $375.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.