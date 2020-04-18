JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 375 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 340.33.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Altagas Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.1%
Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Foxby Stock Price Up 2%
Delta Air Lines Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re a CHF 90 Price Target
