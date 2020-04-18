JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 375 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 340.33.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.