Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB lowered Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ADN stock opened at C$13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.11.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$25.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

