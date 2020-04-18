BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,424,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

