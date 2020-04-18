Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $483.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Orwin acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $76,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,100 shares of company stock worth $974,144 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

