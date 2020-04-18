BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BPOST SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. BPOST SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.27.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

