Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.15 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BioNTech Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
BioNTech Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Atreca Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird
Atreca Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird
BPOST SA/ADR Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale
BPOST SA/ADR Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Cabaletta Bio Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Cabaletta Bio Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Cara Therapeutics Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Cara Therapeutics Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report