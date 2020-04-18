Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.15 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

