Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.42.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $21,882,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

