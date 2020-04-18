Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $676.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

