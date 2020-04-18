Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRAWA opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.81. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

