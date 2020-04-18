Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crexendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.