Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systemes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $150.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98. Dassault Systemes has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $181.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

