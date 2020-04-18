DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $492.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after buying an additional 1,084,598 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 705,529 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 758,725 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

