DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

DLH stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 103,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $471,421.92. Insiders acquired a total of 165,955 shares of company stock valued at $757,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in DLH by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of DLH by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DLH by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

