Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

