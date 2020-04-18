Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Associated Banc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE ASB opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $62,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after buying an additional 920,429 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 431,425 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,723,000 after buying an additional 422,630 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $7,164,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

