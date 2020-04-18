DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 188.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.54. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,702,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387,186 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $13,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $5,600,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,366,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 227,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.