American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Airlines Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.87.

AAL opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

