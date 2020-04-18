AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:AN opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

