AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.
NYSE:AN opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
