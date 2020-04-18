Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.

BLMN stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $705.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

