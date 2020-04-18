BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.