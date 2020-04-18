Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

OTCMKTS BAYK opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

