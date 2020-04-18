Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Advantest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Advantest has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $58.96.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bloomin’ Brands Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Bloomin’ Brands Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
BioTelemetry Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
BioTelemetry Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Bay Banks of Virginia Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Bay Banks of Virginia Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Advantest Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Advantest Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Aptose Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Aptose Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
ALERUS FINL COR/SH Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
ALERUS FINL COR/SH Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report