Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Advantest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Advantest has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $58.96.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.