Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $600.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

