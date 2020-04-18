ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ALRS opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALERUS FINL COR/SH (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.