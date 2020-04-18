Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

