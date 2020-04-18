Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $526.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

