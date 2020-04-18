SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading 2.4% Higher

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23, 54,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 58,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) by 301.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.62% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

