Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 39,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN)

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

